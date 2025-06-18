Carsley's side beat Czech Republic 3-1 in their opener before being held to a draw by Slovenia in the heat on Sunday.

A draw against Germany would be enough to confirm their place in the round of 16, but England will want to top the group and take some momentum into the knockout stages.

They won't have it easy against the Group B leaders, who have a squad packed with Bundesliga talent and have looked a class above on their way to wins in their first two games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Germany on TV and online.

When is England v Germany?

England v Germany will take place on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

England v Germany kick-off time

England v Germany will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v Germany on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Germany on Channel 4.

England matches will be played on Channel 4 throughout the tournament, with other teams' games on 4seven.

How to live stream England v Germany online

You can also live stream the match online via Channel 4 and on YouTube.

Both streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Germany on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

