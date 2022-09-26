Both teams will harbour hopes of getting their hands on that famous trophy in Qatar and both managers will want to get the most out of their final game ahead of the tournament to help them do that.

Meetings between England and Germany are always eye-catching occasions but the shadow of the upcoming World Cup looms large over Monday's game at Wembley.

The pair could not be split in their first Nations League Group A3 fixture in Munich back in June, with Harry Kane's 88th-minute penalty cancelling out Jonas Hofmann's opener, while this is Germany's first visit to English shores since Gareth Southgate's side knocked them out of Euro 2020.

But Hansi Flick's team will be looking forward not backward ahead of Qatar 2022 and have been in ominous form since the last major tournament.

A victory at Wembley would, nonetheless, help them exorcise a few remaining Euro 2020 demons while for the hosts, who have had their struggles this year, there would be no better way to prepare for this winter's tournament than to beat their historic rivals one more time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Germany on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is England v Germany?

England v Germany will take place on Friday 23rd September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Germany will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of other Nations League matches this week including Scotland v Republic of Ireland.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is England v Germany on?

The match will be televised on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Germany online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Germany team news

England predicted XI: Pope; Walker, Dier, Stones; Trippier, Bellingham, Rice, Shaw; Sterling, Kane, Foden

Germany predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gündoğan; Hofmann, Muller, Sane; Werner

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Italy v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (11/8) Draw (12/5) Germany (19/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: England v Germany

Neither manager will want to lose their last game before the World Cup but more important than the result is getting the most out of their last competitive fixture ahead of the tournament.

With that in mind, we can expect opportunities to be given to a few fringe players or those that need a chance to prove themselves.

Given the way England have set up under Southgate and with tweaks made on both sides, it may well be a game that lacks a bit of fluency and finishes level.

Our prediction: England 1-1 Germany (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.