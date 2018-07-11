BBC Breakfast, Sky News, Good Morning Britain and more got involved…

Even a few pets are wearing the waistcoat with pride.

Some had to improvise to show support…

Others even made cupcakes in honour of Southgate…

The initiative was cooked up by blood cancer charity Bloodwise who turned the nation's obsession with Southgate's sartorial choices into a fundraising campaign:

"In honour of the England boss's new-found football fashionista status, we're inviting supporters to grab a waistcoat and button up to beat blood cancer," said the organisation.

Although they probably didn't bank on all these excited fans who couldn't spell waistcoat…

Here’s hoping Southgate pulls out another win tonight. We certainly wouldn’t say no to a Waistcoat Wednesday national holiday.