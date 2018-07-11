England fans are channeling their inner Gareth Southgate for #WaistcoatWednesday
Even famous faces - and dogs - are getting involved
With England set to play in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990, the entire country is showing their support for the Three Lions – with waistcoats.
Ahead of the side’s clash against Croatia (7pm BST tonight, ITV), fans are mimicking the wardrobe of manager Gareth Southgate in aid of Bloodwise campaign #waistcoatwednesday.
- Everything you need to know about the England v Croatia World Cup 2018 semi-final live on TV
- World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
BBC Breakfast, Sky News, Good Morning Britain and more got involved…
Even a few pets are wearing the waistcoat with pride.
Some had to improvise to show support…
Others even made cupcakes in honour of Southgate…
The initiative was cooked up by blood cancer charity Bloodwise who turned the nation's obsession with Southgate's sartorial choices into a fundraising campaign:
"In honour of the England boss's new-found football fashionista status, we're inviting supporters to grab a waistcoat and button up to beat blood cancer," said the organisation.
Although they probably didn't bank on all these excited fans who couldn't spell waistcoat…
Here’s hoping Southgate pulls out another win tonight. We certainly wouldn’t say no to a Waistcoat Wednesday national holiday.