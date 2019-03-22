Boss Gareth Southgate will continue to develop his crop of young stars and has added more fresh faces to the mix.

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi and Southampton ace James Ward-Prowse have been included in the squad to face Czech Republic at Wembley.

Declan Rice is also in the squad after committing to England despite featuring for the Republic of Ireland’s U21s side.

Southgate is likely to name a strong side but his upcoming stars can expect to feature at some stage of the game as he seeks to find a winning formula.

Czech Republic won both games without conceding during their last international break and will be a tough nut to crack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Czech Republic game on TV and online.

What time is the England v Czech Republic game?

England v Czech Republic will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 22nd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Czech Republic

England v Czech Republic will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Towards the end of 2018, Southgate started to shift England’s style from the highly profitable 5-3-2/3-5-2 formation deployed in Russia.

He’s had plenty of time to weigh up his strategy for 2019 and it will be interesting to see how he chooses to start the year.

Regardless, England are bristling with attacking talents and wildcards ready to make their mark and should get the job done.

Prediction: England 2-1 Czech Republic

