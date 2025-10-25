England are back in action on Saturday for the first time since their Women's Euro 2025 triumph in the summer.

The Lionesses, led by Keira Walsh in the absence of captain Leah Williamson, take on Brazil at the Etihad in an international friendly.

Sarina Wiegman hinted she was keen to use Saturday's game and the upcoming fixture against Australia as an opportunity to experiment.

Brazil's physicality, pace, and skill will make for a tough test for the hosts, who have plenty of talent in their own ranks.

The pair last met at Wembley in the Finalissima in 2023, which England won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Brazil on TV and online.

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil will take place on Saturday 25th October 2025.

England v Brazil kick-off time

England v Brazil will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is England v Brazil on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Brazil on ITV1 from 4:45pm.

How to live stream England v Brazil online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Brazil on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

