However, life hasn’t been plain sailing for Phil Neville’s squad since their 2-1 defeat to the USWNT in the World Cup semi-finals.

England lost the third-place game against Sweden before drawing 3-3 with Belgium and losing 2-1 to Norway in following friendlies.

While Neville is taking the friendlies as chances to rotate his team and blood in new stars, he will still hope to triumph in every match.

In the opposing camp, sensational 2017/18 form by Brazil has now given way to a horror run that has seen them lose 12 out of their last 15 matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Brazil game on TV and online.

What time is the England v Brazil game?

England v Brazil will kick off at 12:45pm on Saturday 5th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Brazil

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 12:35pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England are in a testing period, a time of recovering from their World Cup defeat and assessing how to prepare to win the home tournament in two years time.

The Lionesses’ last seven goals have all come from different scorers, a plus for Neville, but he will be concerned by his team’s lack of defensive stability.

England should have enough to triumph here, but it won’t be an easy ride.

Prediction: England 2-1 Brazil