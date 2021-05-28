What channel is England v Austria international friendly match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England boss Gareth Southgate will give the biggest indication yet of his chosen XI to start Euro 2020 later this month when he names his team to face Austria in Wednesday’s international friendly.

The Three Lions are favourites with the bookmakers to win the tournament this summer, and Southgate will see Austria as adequate opposition to prepare for their Euro 2020 fixtures against Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

England have won four games on the bounce and conceded just once during that period, having hit their stride despite the fixture congestion impacting on their Premier League players over the recent season.

They have never lost to Austria in four previous meetings (W2, D2) and last played them back in 2007, when Peter Crouch scored the only goal in a friendly encounter.

Austria themselves face Ukraine, North Macedonia and the Netherlands at the Euros and boss Franco Foda will likely set them up to contain England at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, considering the tepid way they conceded four against Denmark last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Austria on TV and online.

When is England v Austria on TV?

England v Austria will take place on Wednesday 2nd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Austria will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous international friendly games taking place this midweek including Netherlands v Scotland, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is England v Austria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:30pm.

How to live stream England v Austria online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Austria team news

England: Southgate will likely rotate his players throughout this match to give them all game time, but don’t be surprised if the XI he deploys here is the same that starts against Croatia on 13th June.

Injuries could still impact on his decisions but it’s almost certain that captain Harry Kane and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start. Apart from that, almost every position is up for grabs.

Austria: Bayer Leverkusen’s Julian Baumgartlinger should captain the side once again here, with Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer leading the line.

Aleksandar Dragovic and David Alaba will likely get the nod in defence to help inject some experience into this side.

England v Austria odds

Our prediction: England v Austria

England would have no problem dismantling Austria in a competitive fixture, but because this is a friendly we may see a less fluid game at the Riverside.

Indeed, Southgate will be more concerned about how his forward arsenal links up, and how his defence holds tight and distributes the ball, than the result.

Still, England should win this game – even if it is tighter than the odds suggest. Don’t be surprised if there are plenty of changes at half time.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Austria (TBC at bet365)

