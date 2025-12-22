Mohamed Salah's quest for Africa Cup of Nations glory begins at Adrar Stadium on Monday evening, where Egypt take on Zimbabwe in their Group B opener.

The Egyptian King is one of the greatest African players of the modern era but despite two final appearances, in 2017 and 2022, he has never won AFCON.

Egypt have been drawn alongside Monday's opponents, South Africa, and Angola in Group B – with the top two from each and the four best third-place finishers set to qualify for the knockout stages.

The seven-time winners are among the favourites to win the tournament in Morocco and are expected to top their group but they should not underestimate Zimbabwe in their opener.

The Warriors, whose squad includes Wolves winger Tawanda Chirewa and a host of EFL talent, will work hard and not shy away from the physical battle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Egypt v Zimbabwe on TV and online.

When is Egypt v Zimbabwe?

Egypt v Zimbabwe will take place on Monday 22nd December 2025.

Egypt v Zimbabwe kick-off time

Egypt v Zimbabwe will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Egypt v Zimbabwe on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 7:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Egypt v Zimbabwe online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Egypt v Zimbabwe on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

