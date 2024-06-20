Championship frontrunners are expected to include Leeds, who narrowly missed out on promotion in the play-off final in 2023/24, as well as relegated trio Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton.

Relegated Birmingham City find themselves in unfamiliar territory in League One and will expect to bounce back at the first opportunity, while Bolton will be keen to make amends for falling short last term.

MK Dons, Crewe and Doncaster are likely to be among the top teams in League Two, though relegated Port Vale will be determined to contend for a promotion place under Darren Moore's guidance.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the release details for the EFL 2024/25 fixtures.

When are the EFL fixtures released?

The EFL 2024/25 fixture lists will be confirmed on Wednesday 26th June 2024.

What time are the EFL fixtures released?

All of the initial dates and details for Championship, League One and League Two fixtures will be confirmed at 9am UK time.

When does the EFL season 2024/25 start?

The EFL season begins on the weekend of Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August.

It remains to be seen whether any games will take place on Friday 9th due to TV selections which will be made in the coming weeks.

The season runs until the final weekend around Saturday 3rd May 2025.

