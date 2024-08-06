Rangers endured a dismal group-stage campaign in the 2022/23 season as they lost all six matches, only scored twice and conceded at least three goals in five of six outings.

However, there is renewed optimism under Clement, with hopes he can lead the club to success during his first full season at Ibrox.

Kyiv finished second in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, two points shy of Shakhtar Donetsk, and boast plenty of pedigree on the continental stage.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers?

Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers will take place on Tuesday 6th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers kick-off time

Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dynamo Kyiv v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Dynamo Kyiv (11/10) Draw (13/5) Rangers (11/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.