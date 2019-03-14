The trio of wingers will all be aiming to start the second leg in Ukraine.

Boss Maurizio Sarri will be keen to guard against complacency despite the dominant lead.

Dynamo’s last two home games have ended in 5-0 and 4-0 victories over Zorya and Arsenal Kiev.

It will be a raucous atmosphere inside the Kiev Olympic Stadium but Chelsea remain firmly in the driving seat to progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea game?

Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 14th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Dynamo are an experienced European outfit with pedigree for providing a tough trip for visiting opponents.

However, Chelsea lead will force the hosts to attack and the likes of Hudson-Odoi will thrive on the extra space going forward.

The Blues are locked in a tight battle for the Premier League top four, meaning they’ll be very keen to keep the option of Champions League qualification via the Europa League open.

Prediction: Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Chelsea

