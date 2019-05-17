Paul McMullan scored the vital goal half an hour after Caley Thistle were reduced to 10 men.

Liam Polworth was sent off for the hosts and will miss the next clash.

Both sides face a quick turnaround to go again on Friday, but who will prevail?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee United v Inverness on TV and online.

What time is Dundee United v Inverness?

Dundee United v Inverness will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 17th May 2019.

How to watch Dundee United v Inverness on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Dundee United were the favourites going into the two-leg tie, and their first-leg victory has put them in a commanding position to reach the final.

Robbie Neilson’s men have a lead to defend, but if Inverness push forward too eagerly, the Tangerines will be happy exploit the gaps.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-1 Inverness

