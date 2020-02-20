Caley will be determined to steal all three points from their table-topping rivals but it may be too little too late to catch them in the chase for promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee United v Inverness game on TV and online.

What time is Dundee United v Inverness?

Dundee United v Inverness will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 21st February 2020.

More like this

What channel is Dundee United v Inverness?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

How to live stream Dundee United v Inverness

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Dundee United haven't won in their last three games, while Inverness have won just one of their last four.

Victory for the hosts would put another finger on the trophy with a matter of weeks before they can finally lift the silverware.

Advertisement

Prediction: Dundee United 2-1 Inverness