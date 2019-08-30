Dundee have held the upper hand in the fixture in recent times as they remain unbeaten inside 90 minutes for the last six encounters.

United enjoyed a decade of dominance between 2005 and 2015 as they won eight out of the sides’ 11 meetings, but the power shifted.

Dundee’s relegation to the Scottish Championship means the derby game will take on an extra edge as both teams battle it out for promotion in 2019/20.

United have won all three of their opening games to take an early three-point lead at the top of the table, while Dundee remain unbeaten but have drawn two of their matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee United v Dundee game on TV and online.

What time is the Dundee United v Dundee game?

Dundee United v Dundee will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 30th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dundee United v Dundee

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Dundee United have been assured, confident and efficient in the early part of the season.

Victories over Inverness, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline have settled any nerves that lingered following their penalty shoot-out defeat to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

They will go full-throttle to damage Dundee while they’re yet to click into top gear, though it won’t be a simple task.

Prediction: Dundee United 2-1 Dundee