They are six points ahead of Ayr though the visitors have a game in hand, meaning the Friday night encounter could considerably narrow the gap.

Ayr have been inconsistent lately but enjoyed a solid 1-0 win over Queen of the South last week.

Dundee United had enjoyed a three-game winning streak before being defeated by Queen of the South and drawing against league-leaders Ross County.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee United v Ayr game on TV and online.

What time is the Dundee United v Ayr game?

Dundee United v Ayr will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 12th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dundee United v Ayr

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the new BBC Scotland channel.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

If there’s one side Dundee United don’t want to play again this season, it’s Ayr.

Ian McCall’s side have beaten Dundee United three times since October last year, including a 5-0 thrashing, and kept a trio of clean sheets in the process.

With the title seemingly out of reach, the Terrors’ season could unravel with Ayr ready to dash for second place.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-1 Ayr

