Dortmund remain in the title race but can’t afford any slip-ups as they sit four points adrift of Bayern Munich.

Keep an eye on the bright-spark trio of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna who have earned their right to be viewed as the most exciting talents in European football in 2020.

Schalke have improved in 2019/20 following a miserable time last season but remain in sixth place, 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen above them.

Why is Dortmund v Schalke a derby?

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner has struggled to find a consistent goalscorer among his ranks, but the team has been hard to beat, losing just six games so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dortmund v Schalke game on TV and online.

What time is Dortmund v Schalke?

Dortmund v Schalke will kick off at 2:30pm on Saturday 16th May 2020.

Watch Dortmund v Schalke on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Dortmund v Schalke online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Dortmund v Schalke prediction

This may be the toughest prediction of the year. Who knows how players will react to the restart? It’s a derby game without a crowd, an end-of-season run-in clash from a standing start. Both sides will be pleased to come through it without any injuries, but Dortmund’s spritely forwards will be chomping at the bit to find their rhythm again.

Prediction: Dortmund 1-0 Schalke