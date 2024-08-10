After securing a Champions League spot, Villa balanced their books to comply with profit and sustainability rules, with Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz being offloaded to make room for eight new signings.

Amadou Onana has joined Villa as their new record signing for £50 million, while they also splashed £37.5 million on Ian Maatsen, who was crucial for Dortmund last season as they reached the Champions League final.

Villa will use Saturday's clash as a final chance to boost the squad's fitness, while also working on tactical tweaks ahead of their Premier League opener at West Ham on Saturday 17th August.

Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season to secure Champions League football once again. They'll be desperate to have another deep run in the competition after losing 2-0 against Real Madrid in last campaign's final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dortmund v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Dortmund v Aston Villa?

Dortmund v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Dortmund v Aston Villa kick-off time

Dortmund v Aston Villa will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Dortmund v Aston Villa on?

Dortmund v Aston Villa is not showing on TV, but it is available to stream online.

How to live stream Dortmund v Aston Villa online

Aston Villa's streaming service Villa TV is the only place to watch the action.

Dortmund v Aston Villa odds

