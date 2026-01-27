Relegation-threatened League One duo Doncaster Rovers and Leyton Orient face off at Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Grant McCann's side have rallied after a dismal end to last year and their three-match unbeaten run in the league has moved them to within three points of safety.

McCann has called on his players to stop dropping points from strong positions after they threw away a three-goal lead against Wigan on the weekend.

Leyton Orient will be seeking a response to a gut-wrenching result of their own as Mason Burstow's 91st-minute penalty denied them a share of the point away at Bolton on Saturday.

The O's are 16th in League One but are only three points above the relegation zone in a congested bottom half of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient on TV and online.

When is Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient?

Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient will take place on Tuesday 27th January 2026.

Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient kick-off time

Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient on?

You can watch the game live onSky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

