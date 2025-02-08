Palace, who have won three of their last four in the league, beat Stockport County in the third round to book their fourth-round spot for just the second time in the last six seasons.

The Eagles have never won the competition but they've reached the final twice, with Palace losing to United on both occasions.

Doncaster, who lost against Palace in the FA Cup in 2019, are second in League Two with Grant McCann's side in with a shout of securing automatic promotion, and they're hoping to reach the fifth round for the second time since the 1955/56 season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Doncaster v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Doncaster v Crystal Palace?

Doncaster v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 10th February 2025.

Doncaster v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Doncaster v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Doncaster v Crystal Palace on?

Doncaster v Crystal Palace will be shown live on the BBC Red Button.

How to live stream Doncaster v Crystal Palace online

You can also stream the game via iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport Website.

Listen to Doncaster v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

