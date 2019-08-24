Derby’s displays have been patchy despite the best efforts of Martyn Waghorn leading the line.

The perennial promotion contenders know they must start putting results on the board if they are to keep pace with their fellow contenders.

West Brom are one of those teams threatening to pull away with the top pack.

Slaven Bilic has guided his team to solid results including a pair of 2-1 wins – over Nottingham Forest and Luton – and will hope to land his team in the automatic promotion spots by May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is the Derby v West Brom game?

Derby v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Derby v West Brom

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side has proven themselves defensively this season with just one clean sheet between them.

The difference lies in attack, with West Brom’s stars spreading the goals around to soften the blow of losing Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez over the summer.

You can expect goals in this one, but Derby will be determined to claw something from the game in front of their own expectant fans.

Prediction: Derby 2-2 West Brom