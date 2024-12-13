After a slow start to life back in the second tier, Portsmouth have climbed out of the relegation zone, and Tuesday's stalemate with Norwich City extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has concerns at the heart of defence after Regan Poole picked up a hamstring problem in the Canaries clash and replacement Tom McIntyre suffered a nose injury, but the latter is confident he will be able to play.

There has been little to separate the two teams in recent years, as their last four meetings in League One ended with the points being shared.

When is Derby v Portsmouth?

Derby v Portsmouth will take place on Friday 13th December 2024.

Derby v Portsmouth kick-off time

Derby v Portsmouth will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Derby v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Derby v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Derby v Portsmouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

