What time is Derby v Charlton?

Derby v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 30th December 2019.

How to watch Derby v Charlton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Derby have massively struggled to replace both Frank Lampard and his batch of elite loanees from last season – and they’re paying the price.

Philip Cocu is not seen as the major issue by many Derby fans, but his position is increasingly under scrutiny following seven games without a win.

Charlton have just shaken off an 11-game unbeaten spell which started following a 3-0 triumph over Derby in late October and will be confident going into this one.

Prediction: Derby 2-2 Charlton