The former Manchester United favourite and his team mates wasted no time in recreating their old magic on the pitch, with Beckham's partnership with Paul Scholes whipping fans into a frenzy on social media.

And down in the dug out another familiar face who spent many years in Old Trafford, had a cheerful smile for the cameras.

Sir Alex had plenty to be cheerful about come half time as the GB & Ireland squad – who he coached – were 1-0 up against former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti's ROTW squad, which featured the likes of Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And David wasn't the only Beckham on Fergie's squad this time either...

Never mind Goldenballs, that's Master Beckham to you.

Catch all the action on a special edition of Match of The Day on BBC1 tonight at 10.20pm

