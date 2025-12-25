Under-pressure Tottenham boss Thomas Frank takes his side to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

A shake-up to the traditional schedule means just one top-flight game on Boxing Day, with the rest spread across the weekend.

Frank will hope to take advantage of the extra rest for his team as he looks to turn the tide but must do so without key duo Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons, who are suspended.

It's a short week for the hosts, who were in Carabao Cup quarter-final action against Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The Eagles will relish returning to South London after a bruising 4-1 defeat away at Leeds in their last Premier League game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 28th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

