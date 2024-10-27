They responded strongly to Mohammed Kudus's early opener to go in level at the break and then score three times in the second half.

That win is their third in four league games, and helps Ange Postecoglou's side climb to seventh – just four points back from fourth place – while Son Heung-min's return to goalscoring form is a huge boost with games set to come thick and fast.

Their hosts remain winless in the Premier League in 2024/25 and slumped to a fifth defeat of the season on Monday night, with Chris Wood's strike the difference at the City Ground in a 1-0 win for Nottingham Forest.

Oliver Glasner is running out of credit at Selhurst Park – with the stunning finish to last season feeling a long way away now – and will need to turn things around soon if he is to keep his place in the Eagles' dugout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Crystal Palace v Tottenham?

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 27th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Crystal Palace v Tottenham available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Crystal Palace v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (3/1) Draw (14/5) Tottenham (4/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.