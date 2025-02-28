Palace have already beaten lower-league opposition in Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers to reach this stage of the competition and head into the match in red-hot form after beating Fulham and Aston Villa in the last week.

Eagles winger Romain Esse will be hoping to feature against his former club after completing an initial £12million switch from Millwall in January.

It has been a sub-par season for the Lions, who knocked out Dagenham & Redbridge and Leeds United in the previous rounds, but Alex Neil's team are unbeaten in their last three league games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Millwall on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Millwall?

Crystal Palace v Millwall will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025.

Crystal Palace v Millwall kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Millwall will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One from 12pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Millwall online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Millwall on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

