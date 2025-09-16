The Eagles have come out on top in both those meetings and will be confident of extending their unbeaten run against Millwall, which stretches back nearly 15 years, after making a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign.

The visitors will make the short trip to Selhurst Park with some momentum of their own after battling back to grab a late point against another South London rival, Charlton Athletic, in the Championship on Saturday.

Alex Neil's side have been tipped to challenge for the play-offs this term and sit two points outside the top six after five games in the second tier.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Millwall on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Crystal Palace v Millwall?

Crystal Palace v Millwall will take place on Tuesday 16th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Millwall kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Millwall will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Millwall on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v Millwall odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (2/5) Draw (15/4) Millwall (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.