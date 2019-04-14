Pep Guardiola will be desperate for his team to keep their intensity up, knowing that each game could prove pivotal in the title race.

A victory would restore their lead at the top of the table for several hours at least.

Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane were benched for the Champions League clash with Tottenham and will expect to return to the XI in this game.

More like this

Crystal Palace are all-but safe and sitting comfortably in mid-table following three wins out of five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the Crystal Palace v Man City game?

Crystal Palace v Man City will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 14th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Crystal Palace v Man City

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

City could play with a nasty streak and point to prove at Selhurst Park.

They couldn’t find a way past Tottenham in the Champions League and their dropped stars wouldn’t have enjoyed being sidelined in such a key game.

Expect a backlash display, and expect City to remind everyone why they are the top team in the land so far in 2018/19.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.