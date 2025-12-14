Manchester City and Crystal Palace are both hunting a third win in a week ahead of their Premier League meeting at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The visitors beat Sunderland 3-0 last weekend and then won 2-1 away at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

That Pep Guardiola's side look to have rediscovered their best ahead of the busy festive period will be a serious concern for the rest of the top flight.

Sunday's game at Selhurst Park is far from a foregone conclusion, however, as Crystal Palace have proven a thorn in Man City's side in recent years.

Their last meeting was at Wembley, when the Eagles won the FA Cup final, and Oliver Glasner's team won't fear Sunday's opponents after a strong start to the season themselves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man City on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Man City?

Crystal Palace v Man City will take place on Sunday 14th December 2025.

Crystal Palace v Man City kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Man City will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

