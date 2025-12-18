Crystal Palace host Finnish champions KuPS at Selhurst Park on Thursday to close out the League Phase of the Conference League.

Though their place in the knockout stages looks beyond doubt, the Eagles are still hunting a top-eight finish, which would mean they skip the playoffs and qualify directly for the last 16.

Oliver Glasner's side are ninth ahead of kick-off, one point behind eighth place, after winning 3-0 away at Shelbourne last time out.

The visitors have plenty to play for themselves. KuPS are one point and one place outside the top 24, while their goal difference means a draw would likely be enough to see them through to the knockout stages.

The Finnish outfit, who were crowned Veikkausliiga champions in November, are unbeaten at home in the Conference League but have been less effective on their travels.

When is Crystal Palace v KuPS?

Crystal Palace v KuPS will take place on Thursday 18th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v KuPS kick-off time

Crystal Palace v KuPS will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v KuPS on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v KuPS online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Crystal Palace v KuPS on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

