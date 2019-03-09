Roy Hodgson’s men sit fourth in the Premier League form table during that spell with Wilfried Zaha scoring four goals in as many matches.

The Ivorian forward will be relishing the chance to add to his season tally in the M23 derby clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The Seagulls have lost five of their last seven Premier League matches.

Chris Hughton’s side narrowly beat Huddersfield at the AMEX Stadium last weekend but will need to produce a more confident display on the road at Selhurst Park if they want to pick up a good result.

What time is the Crystal Palace v Brighton game?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 9th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Crystal Palace v Brighton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 11:30pm) and Sky Sports Main Event (from 12:00pm). Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Brighton have lacked a cutting edge in recent weeks while Zaha has provided exactly that for Palace.

He will be the centre of attention on Saturday and is likely to prove the difference.

The Seagulls will survive the drop but the Eagles won’t do them any favours.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Brighton

