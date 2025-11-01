A barnstormer could be brewing in South London as Crystal Palace host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ad

Neither team have shied away from throwing players forward or going direct, which should make for a thrilling encounter.

The hosts will have renewed confidence after putting their recent wobble behind them with a 3-0 thumping of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Brentford are flying high themselves under summer hire Keith Andrews.

The Bees have won three on the bounce, including their own victory against the Reds and a 5-0 thrashing of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Brentford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Crystal Palace v Brentford?

Crystal Palace v Brentford will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Brentford kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Crystal Palace v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Crystal Palace v Brentford on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v Brentford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (10/11) Draw (13/5) Brentford (29/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.