Two of the Premier League's early-season disruptors do battle at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Crystal Palace host Bournemouth.

The Eagles' 19-game unbeaten run came to an end in the final game ahead of the international break but that will not take the shine off what has been a fantastic start to the new campaign for the 2024/25 FA Cup winners, who are sixth on merit.

Bournemouth have flown out of the blocks this term, on the back of the hot form of forward Antoine Semenyo, and are up to fourth in the table.

Should results go their way, Andoni Iraola's side could move top with a win on Saturday.

The pair could not be separated last season – with both Premier League games ending goalless – so another tight contest is expected in South London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Bournemouth?

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Crystal Palace v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

