Crystal Palace turn their attention back to the Conference League and the visit of AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening.

The Eagles will be riding high after beating Liverpool to book a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and then claiming a confident victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

The hosts may have a point to prove at Selhurst Park, however, after they fell to a shock defeat at the hands of AEK Larnaca in their last Conference League fixture.

AZ Alkmaar will arrive in South London with plenty of confidence of their own.

The Dutch club have won five on the bounce in all competitions, including claiming their first Conference League victory of the season against Slovan Bratislava in late October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar?

Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

