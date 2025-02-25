Villa, who are also into the Champions League last 16 and the FA Cup fifth round, secured their first league win in five games after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday thanks to Marco Asensio's second-half brace at Villa Park.

The victory has left Villa eighth in the table, but they're just two points off City in fourth as Emery's side look to secure European football in consecutive seasons.

Palace, who host Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday, pulled off an impressive 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday with Joachim Andersen's own goal and Daniel Munoz's strike proving the difference.

The win was their sixth victory in their last eight games in all competitions and Oliver Glasner will be hoping that run continues against Villa.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa?

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

