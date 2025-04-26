The seven-time winners have beaten West Ham, Tottenham, Cardiff and Preston on their way to the semi-final, where they will be looking to shake off their Crystal Palace hoodoo.

The Eagles have been a bogey team for Aston Villa in recent years and have won three of the last four games between the pair – including 4-1 and 5-0 thrashings at Selhurst Park.

The South East Londoners have reached the FA Cup final twice before, most recently in 2016 when they suffered extra-time heartbreak against Man Utd.

Crystal Palace have beaten Stockport, Doncaster, Millwall and Fulham as they look to get their hands on the storied trophy for the first time in their history.

The winner will face either Nottingham Forest or Man City in next month's final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa?

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 26th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:15pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:45pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Aston Villa online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Crystal Palace v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (23/10) Draw (12/5) Aston Villa (23/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.