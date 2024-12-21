Oliver Glasner's side will now get a second crack at the Gunners as they look to extend their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to six games and pull further away from the bottom three.

On top of wins against Brighton and Ipswich, their recent upturn in form has seen them take points off Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man City – a list Arsenal will be desperate to ensure they don't join.

Back-to-back draws have seen Mikel Arteta's men drop four points behind second-place Chelsea, but with Liverpool stuttering themselves in recent weeks, they are just six points behind the league leaders.

The hope among the North Londoners heading down to the South East of the capital on Saturday will be that a rejuvenated Jesus can fire Arsenal back up the table during the Christmas period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Arsenal?

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Crystal Palace v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

