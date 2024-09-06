Wherever Ronaldo has played, he has scored for fun - and he recently surpassed the 900-goal milestone, a feat next to none have achieved.

For club and country, few have ever produced numbers like Ronaldo, and despite taking an obvious step down in competition quality to join Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, he will continue to rack up the strikes.

RadioTimes.com round up all the key stats you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024/25.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals this season

Ronaldo has scored 4 goals in 4 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign for Al-Nassr.

Last updated: 5th September

Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goals

Ronaldo has scored 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances.

He is the all-time top scorer in the competition, with 11 goals more than arch-rival Lionel Messi, who resides in second place.

Ronaldo cannot add to his tally before the end of his career, unless he makes one final blockbuster move back to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo career goals

Club

Sporting CP (2002-03): 31 games, 5 goals

Manchester United (2003-09): 292 games, 118 goals

Real Madrid (2009-18): 438 games, 450 goals

Juventus (2018-22): 134 games, 101 goals

Manchester United (2021-23): 54 games, 27 goals

Al-Nassr (2023-): 74 games, 68 goals

Club total: 1,025 games, 769 goals

International

Portugal (2003-): 231 games, 131 goals

International total: 231 games, 131 goals

OVERALL TOTAL: 1,256 GAMES, 900 GOALS

