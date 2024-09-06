Cristiano Ronaldo goals and stats this season: How many goals has Ronaldo scored?
Your guide to Cristiano Ronaldo's goals in 2024/25 and in his career to date.
Cristiano Ronaldo is still going, 20 years after his professional debut, and he isn't ready to quit yet.
The 39-year-old forward evolved from tricky winger to complete forward throughout his glittering career tormenting European defences.
Wherever Ronaldo has played, he has scored for fun - and he recently surpassed the 900-goal milestone, a feat next to none have achieved.
For club and country, few have ever produced numbers like Ronaldo, and despite taking an obvious step down in competition quality to join Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, he will continue to rack up the strikes.
RadioTimes.com round up all the key stats you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024/25.
More like this
Cristiano Ronaldo goals this season
Ronaldo has scored 4 goals in 4 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign for Al-Nassr.
Last updated: 5th September
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goals
Ronaldo has scored 140 Champions League goals in 183 appearances.
He is the all-time top scorer in the competition, with 11 goals more than arch-rival Lionel Messi, who resides in second place.
Ronaldo cannot add to his tally before the end of his career, unless he makes one final blockbuster move back to Europe.
Cristiano Ronaldo career goals
Club
- Sporting CP (2002-03): 31 games, 5 goals
- Manchester United (2003-09): 292 games, 118 goals
- Real Madrid (2009-18): 438 games, 450 goals
- Juventus (2018-22): 134 games, 101 goals
- Manchester United (2021-23): 54 games, 27 goals
- Al-Nassr (2023-): 74 games, 68 goals
Club total: 1,025 games, 769 goals
International
- Portugal (2003-): 231 games, 131 goals
International total: 231 games, 131 goals
OVERALL TOTAL: 1,256 GAMES, 900 GOALS
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.