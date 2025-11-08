Shrewsbury Town head to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, bidding to extend their League Two revival.

Michael Appleton's side are four games unbeaten in the fourth tier, including two victories, but remain 22nd in the table and will be wary of the improved form of the teams below them.

The trip to the Mornflake Stadium will be a testing one. Crewe's form has been up and down in recent weeks, but Lee Bell's side are battling to prove that they can compete in the promotion race.

A win against Shrewsbury would take the hosts back into the play-off places and Bell has challenged his players to show they're "up for the fight" in League Two – starting Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crewe v Shrewsbury on TV and online.

When is Crewe v Shrewsbury?

Crewe v Shrewsbury will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Crewe v Shrewsbury kick-off time

Crewe v Shrewsbury will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Crewe v Shrewsbury on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Crewe v Shrewsbury online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Crewe v Shrewsbury on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

