Both have seen their top six hopes dented by a recent wobble and will know that they're running out of time to drag themselves back into the race.

Play-off hopefuls Coventry City and Watford face off at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Easter Monday.

Viktor Gyokeres' goal was the difference between when the pair met in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road and the Swede's presence up top is one of the reasons you cannot rule the Sky Blues out in the final weeks of the season.

On paper, it is hard to argue with the quality of Watford's squad but even the EFL nous and know-how of Chris Wilder has been unable to get them firing on all cylinders.

He's had some choice words for his players in the media recently and will be hoping for a response when they head to face one of their top six rivals on Monday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Watford on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Watford?

Coventry v Watford will take place on Monday 10th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry v Watford kick-off time

Coventry v Watford will kick off at 3pm.



What TV channel is Coventry v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Coventry v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Coventry v Watford odds

