Championship leaders Coventry City will look to bounce back from their Halloween scare at the hands of Wrexham when they host struggling Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

The Sky Blues' six-game winning run came to an end with a 3-2 defeat in North Wales on Friday but they remain three points clear at the top of the second tier.

Frank Lampard will want to see an instant response from his players and the visit of the Blades looks a perfect opportunity for them to respond.

Sheffield United remain in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety, after their 3-1 defeat to Derby County on the weekend.

They've now lost back-to-back games as Chris Wilder struggles to turn the tide, having been reappointed as manager midway through September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Sheffield Utd on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Sheffield Utd?

Coventry v Sheffield Utd will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2025.

Coventry v Sheffield Utd kick-off time

Coventry v Sheffield Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Sheffield Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry v Sheffield Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Coventry v Sheffield Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

