Farke's men, who lost in the play-off final last season, are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, and they come into Wednesday's showdown on the back of their 7-0 demolition job against Cardiff on Saturday with six different scorers netting.

Leeds travel to Coventry before turning their attention to their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

While Leeds are eyeing the title and automatic promotion, Coventry are aiming to continue to string wins together to make a play-off push.

Frank Lampard's side, who face Ipswich in the FA Cup this weekend, have won four league games in a row to leave them in 11th place, and they're just three points off the play-offs with 16 games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Leeds?

Coventry v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 5th February 2025.

Coventry v Leeds kick-off time

Coventry v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

Why is Coventry v Leeds not on TV?

Unfortunately, this game cannot be selected for broadcast in the UK.

The game was originally slated to be a Saturday 3pm kick-off but was moved forward to accommodate both clubs' FA Cup round ties this weekend to come.

How to live stream Coventry v Leeds online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

