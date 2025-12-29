Championship promotion hopefuls Coventry City and Ipswich Town do battle at the CBS Arena on Monday evening.

The clash between the two high-flyers is one of four fixtures from a full slate of second-tier fixtures that will be broadcast live.

The Sky Blues are deserving of their place at the top of the Championship – having scored far more goals than any other side in the division and possessing one of the meanest defences.

Ipswich took a little bit of time to adapt to life back in the EFL and shake off their relegation hangover but look well set to kick on in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Tractor Boys sit third and will have their sights set on a top-two finish as they look to avoid the lottery of the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Ipswich?

Coventry v Ipswich will take place on Monday 29th December 2025.

Coventry v Ipswich kick-off time

Coventry v Ipswich will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry v Ipswich on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

