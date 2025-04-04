The visitors are on course to record the greatest defensive season in Championship history, having conceded just 11 goals in 39 games so far this term, and have clicked into gear in the final third in recent months.

That makes Burnley a worrying proposition for a Coventry side that are showing signs of running out of steam after shooting up the table under Frank Lampard.

A five-game winning run has given way to two defeats in their last three games, and they were outclassed away at league leaders Sheffield United last Friday.

The Sky Blues remain in the play-off places but will be wary of the chasing pack with seven games still to play in 2024/25.

When is Coventry v Burnley?

Coventry v Burnley will take place on Saturday 5th April 2025.

Coventry v Burnley kick-off time

Coventry v Burnley will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry v Burnley on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

