They also scored 26 times and conceded just five goals in that period.

Enzo Maresca's side, who have been hit and miss in recent weeks after a decent first half of the season, are desperate to secure Champions League football for next campaign, but they'll also be determined to win the Europa Conference League.

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League and just one point off fourth, though a top-five finish could be good enough to land a spot in Europe's elite competition.

Copenhagen, who sit at the top of the Danish Superliga, finished 18th in the league phase and had to enter the play-offs.

Jacob Neestrup's side beat German outfit Heidenheim 4-3 on aggregate, with Rodrigo Huescas netting a 113th-minute goal in extra time of the second leg to book their place in the last 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Copenhagen v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Copenhagen v Chelsea?

Copenhagen v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 6th March 2025.

Copenhagen v Chelsea kick-off time

Copenhagen v Chelsea will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Copenhagen v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 5pm.

How to live stream Copenhagen v Chelsea online

