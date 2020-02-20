Qualifiers and play-offs aside, Celtic haven't won a European knockout tie over two legs since reaching the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in 2004 before the group stage format was introduced to the second-tier tournament.

Neil Lennon's men will be desperate to make a deep run on the continent though Copenhagen will prove a stern test.

The Danish side are second in the Superliga this season, comfortably ahead of AGF and harmlessly behind Midtjylland, meaning the Europa League remains a priority for them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Copenhagen v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Copenhagen v Celtic?

Copenhagen v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 20th February 2020.

What channel is Copenhagen v Celtic?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Copenhagen v Celtic

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Celtic have pulled some huge results out of the bag this season, none more so than doing the double over Serie A giants Lazio.

If they can keep it cagey in the first leg, they have every chance of negotiating their way beyond Copenhagen in the return to Celtic Park.

Away goals could be crucial.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic