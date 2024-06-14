Messi, named the joint-best player at the last edition in Brazil three years ago, will be in familiar surroundings because the tournament takes place in the United States of America, where he now lives after joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

It is the second time the USA has staged the Copa America, and it will serve as a test event for the 2026 World Cup, which they will also host with Mexico and Canada.

More like this

With 32 matches spread across a mega month of football and the 10 teams in South America taking on the best of the CONCACAF region, it's fair to say the hype is building for one of the best international tournaments on the planet.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, dates and times for your diary with Copa America 2024 on the way.

All UK time.

Group stage

Friday 21st June

Group A: Argentina v Canada (Atlanta, 1am) Premier Sports

Saturday 22nd June

Group A: Peru v Chile (Arlington, 1am) Premier Sports

Group B: Ecuador v Venezuela (Santa Clara, 11pm) Premier Sports

Sunday 23rd June

Group B: Mexico v Jamaica (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports

Group C: USA v Bolivia (Arlington, 11pm) Premier Sports

Monday 24th June

Group C: Uruguay v Panama (Miami, 2am) Premier Sports

Group D: Colombia v Paraguay (Houston, 11pm) Premier Sports

Tuesday 25th June

Group D: Brazil v Costa Rica (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports

Group A: Peru v Canada (Kansas City, 11pm) Premier Sports

Wednesday 26th June

Group A: Chile v Argentina (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports

Group B: Ecuador v Jamaica (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports

Thursday 27th June

Group B: Venezuela v Mexico (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports

Group C: Panama v USA (Atlanta, 11pm) Premier Sports

Friday 28th June

Group C: Uruguay v Bolivia (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports

Group D: Colombia v Costa Rica (Glendale, 11pm) Premier Sports

Saturday 29th June

Group D: Paraguay v Brazil (Las Vegas, 2am) Premier Sports

Sunday 30th June

Group A: Argentina v Peru (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports

Group A: Canada v Chile (Orlando, 1am) Premier Sports

Monday 1st July

Group B: Mexico v Ecuador (Las Vegas, 1am) Premier Sports

Group B: Jamaica v Venezuela (Austin, 1am) Premier Sports

Tuesday 2nd July

Group C: USA v Uruguay (Kansas City, 2am) Premier Sports

Group C: Bolivia v Panama (Orlando, 2am) Premier Sports

Wednesday 3rd July

Group D: Brazil v Colombia (Santa Clara, 2am) Premier Sports

Group D: Costa Rica v Paraguay (Austin, 2am) Premier Sports

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Quarter-finals

Friday 5th July

Match 25: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports

Saturday 6th July

Match 26: Winner of Group B v Runner-up of Group A (Arlington, 2am) Premier Sports

Match 27: Winner of Group C v Runner-up of Group D (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports

Sunday 7th July

Match 28: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group C (Glendale, 2am) Premier Sports

Semi-finals

Wednesday 10th July

Match 29: Winner of Match 25 v Winner of Match 26 (East Rutherford, 1am) Premier Sports

Thursday 11th July

Match 30: Winner of Match 27 v Winner of Match 28 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports

Third place play-off

Sunday 14th July

Match 31: Loser of Match 29 v Loser of Match 30 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports

Final

Monday 15th July

Match 32: Winner of Match 29 v Winner of Match 30 (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports

Copa America 2024 results

Group stages

TBC

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.