Copa America 2024 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
The full list of Copa America 2024 fixtures, including dates, times and results.
Lionel Messi is hoping to lead his country to successive Copa America victories this summer - but Argentina will have their work cut out to retain the crown.
Brazil, who boast Real Madrid pair Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in their ranks, will be looking to regain the trophy, while the likes of Chile, Colombia and Uruguay possess quality players.
Messi, named the joint-best player at the last edition in Brazil three years ago, will be in familiar surroundings because the tournament takes place in the United States of America, where he now lives after joining Inter Miami in 2023.
It is the second time the USA has staged the Copa America, and it will serve as a test event for the 2026 World Cup, which they will also host with Mexico and Canada.
With 32 matches spread across a mega month of football and the 10 teams in South America taking on the best of the CONCACAF region, it's fair to say the hype is building for one of the best international tournaments on the planet.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, dates and times for your diary with Copa America 2024 on the way.
Copa America 2024 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK time.
Group stage
Friday 21st June
Group A: Argentina v Canada (Atlanta, 1am) Premier Sports
Saturday 22nd June
Group A: Peru v Chile (Arlington, 1am) Premier Sports
Group B: Ecuador v Venezuela (Santa Clara, 11pm) Premier Sports
Sunday 23rd June
Group B: Mexico v Jamaica (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports
Group C: USA v Bolivia (Arlington, 11pm) Premier Sports
Monday 24th June
Group C: Uruguay v Panama (Miami, 2am) Premier Sports
Group D: Colombia v Paraguay (Houston, 11pm) Premier Sports
Tuesday 25th June
Group D: Brazil v Costa Rica (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports
Group A: Peru v Canada (Kansas City, 11pm) Premier Sports
Wednesday 26th June
Group A: Chile v Argentina (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports
Group B: Ecuador v Jamaica (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports
Thursday 27th June
Group B: Venezuela v Mexico (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports
Group C: Panama v USA (Atlanta, 11pm) Premier Sports
Friday 28th June
Group C: Uruguay v Bolivia (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports
Group D: Colombia v Costa Rica (Glendale, 11pm) Premier Sports
Saturday 29th June
Group D: Paraguay v Brazil (Las Vegas, 2am) Premier Sports
Sunday 30th June
Group A: Argentina v Peru (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports
Group A: Canada v Chile (Orlando, 1am) Premier Sports
Monday 1st July
Group B: Mexico v Ecuador (Las Vegas, 1am) Premier Sports
Group B: Jamaica v Venezuela (Austin, 1am) Premier Sports
Tuesday 2nd July
Group C: USA v Uruguay (Kansas City, 2am) Premier Sports
Group C: Bolivia v Panama (Orlando, 2am) Premier Sports
Wednesday 3rd July
Group D: Brazil v Colombia (Santa Clara, 2am) Premier Sports
Group D: Costa Rica v Paraguay (Austin, 2am) Premier Sports
Quarter-finals
Friday 5th July
Match 25: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports
Saturday 6th July
Match 26: Winner of Group B v Runner-up of Group A (Arlington, 2am) Premier Sports
Match 27: Winner of Group C v Runner-up of Group D (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports
Sunday 7th July
Match 28: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group C (Glendale, 2am) Premier Sports
Semi-finals
Wednesday 10th July
Match 29: Winner of Match 25 v Winner of Match 26 (East Rutherford, 1am) Premier Sports
Thursday 11th July
Match 30: Winner of Match 27 v Winner of Match 28 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports
Third place play-off
Sunday 14th July
Match 31: Loser of Match 29 v Loser of Match 30 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports
Final
Monday 15th July
Match 32: Winner of Match 29 v Winner of Match 30 (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports
Copa America 2024 results
Group stages
TBC
