Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will be contesting continental silverware for the first time when they meet in the Conference League final at the end of May.

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Oliver Glasner ended the South Londoners' wait for a major trophy in a fairytale FA Cup win last May and has now led them to their first European final.

The Eagles brushed aside Shakhtar Donetsk to book their place in the Conference League decider, where they’ll face Rayo Vallecano, who downed Strasbourg in the semis.

The mid-table La Liga outfit and Palace are set to battle it out in surely the biggest nights in their respective histories.

Radio Times brings you the details about the Conference League final 2026, including date and kick-off time.

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When is the Conference League final 2026?

The Conference League final 2026 will be played on Wednesday 27 May 2026.

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Where is the Conference League final in 2026?

Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host this year's Conference League final.

The 47,800-seater stadium is the home of RB Leipzig.

Watch the Conference League final 2026 on TV and live stream

The Conference League final 2026 will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

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