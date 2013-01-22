Colin Murray to leave Match of the Day 2
Mark Chapman will take over football highlights show next season - but Murray will continue to present darts and American football coverage on BBC TV, as well as working on Radio 5 Live
Colin Murray is to leave Match of the Day 2 at the end of this Premier League season, it's been confirmed.
Mark Chapman - who, like Murray, is a graduate of both Radio 1 and Channel 5's football coverage - will take over as host.
"We'd like to thank Colin for his great contribution to Match of the Day 2 and look forward to him continuing on the show until the end of the season. He will continue to play a key role in BBC output," a BBC spokesperson said.
Rumours had been circulating for the past few weeks that Murray's informal, opinionated presenting style was deemed unsuitable by the BBC's expert pundits. Match of the Day 2 began life as a more light-hearted subsidiary of the main Saturday-night MOTD, but has this season moved to BBC1 due to the increasing number of high-profile games played on Sundays.
Murray will continue to front darts and American football coverage on BBC television, as well as presenting on Radio 5 Live.