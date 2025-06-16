We rarely see Europe's big guns tested against the best clubs from around the world – and that's exactly what we're going to get ahead of the final in mid-July.

Two teams from each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout stages and from there, they'll be whittled down further through the last 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals until we reach the final.

But where have FIFA landed on a third-place play-off, which is still part of the international World Cup but has already been dropped from the Euros?

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Club World Cup 2025, including whether there's a third-place play-off.

Is there a third-place play-off at the Club World Cup 2025?

No, there is not a third-place play-off at the Club World Cup 2025.

The decision to go without the game is a logical one from FIFA, given the extra strain that the summer tournament is putting on teams and players.

Instead, the tournament will wrap up with the two semi-finals on Tuesday 8th July and Wednesday 9th July, and then the final on Sunday 13th July – all played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

